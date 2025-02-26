  1. Clothing
Paris Saint-Germain Shorts 2024/25

Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€49.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€39.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Men's NIke Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
Men's NIke Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Third
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Third
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€39.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€39.99
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Brooklyn Fleece Graphic Shorts
Jordan Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Brooklyn Fleece Graphic Shorts
€44.99

PSG shorts: keep up the momentum

Stay on top of your fitness goals in our high-performance kit. Our PSG shorts pair authentic design codes with our signature Swoosh—so you can rep the same looks as your sporting heroes.

You'll find loose-fitting designs to keep you cool when the game heats up, alongside second-skin options to let you dribble, cross and shoot freely. Look out for styles with elasticated waistbands and drawstring fastenings, so you can adjust the fit to your liking. We've got PSG football shorts in Dri-FIT fabrics too, giving you the same sweat-wicking performance enjoyed by the pros.

Distraction-free training makes all the difference, whether on or off the pitch. That's why you'll find Paris Saint-Germain shorts with handy pockets to keep phones and other valuables out of sight. There are plenty of stylish details thrown into the mix, like the club's crest, complete with the iconic Eiffel Tower and contrasting fleur-de-lis.