  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Jackets

Paris Saint-Germain Jackets & Coats

Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.F.C. BarcelonaChelsea F.C.
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€139.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€104.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€64.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner Men's Nike Football Anorak Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Anorak Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Anthem Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain
Women's Anthem Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Knit Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Knit Football Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Amplify Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Amplify Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Anorak Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Amplify Windrunner
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Anorak Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
€139.99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Men's Nike Therma-FIT Football Synthetic Fill Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Football Synthetic Fill Jacket
€179.99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Therma-FIT Football Synthetic Fill Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Therma-FIT Football Synthetic Fill Jacket
€169.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€104.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€64.99
Paris Saint-Germain Sport Essentials
Paris Saint-Germain Sport Essentials Men's Nike Football Woven Unlined Bomber Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Sport Essentials
Men's Nike Football Woven Unlined Bomber Jacket
€89.99
Paris Saint-Germain Authentics
Paris Saint-Germain Authentics Men's Nike Football Varsity Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Authentics
Men's Nike Football Varsity Jacket
€199.99

PSG jackets & coats: show off your passion

Whether you're training in the cold, repping your team or cheering on the Red-and-Blues on match day, our PSG jackets will help you stay warm. Snug tracksuit tops give a distraction-free fit so you can move, pivot and tackle with confidence. Full-zip options make it easy to shed your layers, while half-zip designs combine adjustable wear with extra protection. Or, opt for a PSG coat that keeps your core cosy.

At Nike, we believe young players deserve the same top-spec kit as everyone else. That's why our PSG jackets are made with Dri-FIT fabrics that let your skin breathe. Moisture-wicking fibres move sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused, no matter how hard you're working. And with authentically designed and badged pieces in the club's iconic colours, your PSG jacket will look as good as it feels.

Whether you're waiting in the dugout, warming up on the touchline or cheering from the stands, you'll need insulation on chilly days. Jordan PSG jackets and drill tops with our unique Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat. Plus, their lightweight construction ensures maximum protection without weighing you down. Opt for hooded designs for extra coverage, and look for generous fits that make it easy to layer up for the post-match cooldown.

The fight to protect the future of our planet needs us all to do our bit. Nike's Move to Zero programme aims to get our company to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon. We're not there yet, but we're focused on our goal. To play your part, look out for PSG coats and jackets made from sustainable materials.