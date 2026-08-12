Older kids' shoes: perfect pairs for growing athletes
Start their journey with the right footwear
Get them ready for a school day or weekend plan with the junior trainers from our collection. Older kids need shoes that can handle quick changes of pace and long days on their feet. From road-running designs to court-inspired classics, these pairs are crafted to support active movement without slowing them down. Lightweight materials help feet feel free, while supportive shapes give a secure fit as they run, jump, stretch and explore.
Comfort that lasts all day
The best shoes for teens feel good from the first step to the last. Soft foam cushioning in our pairs helps absorb impact underfoot, so every stride feels smooth and steady. Meanwhile, padded collars add comfort around the ankle, and breathable panels give effective air flow when the pace picks up. You'll find low-profile designs keep things easy to wear, alongside mid-top styles that bring extra coverage where it counts. Whether they are heading to class, meeting friends or walking home after school, these trainers are made for comfort that fits into real life.
High-performance options for sport and training
When their movement gets more intense, the right trainers matter. Pairs of our junior shoes with Air units help soften landings and add a responsive feel underfoot. Grippy outsoles help them change direction with control on playgrounds, courts and indoor training spaces. For running, cushioned foam midsoles support a smooth ride from warm-up to finish. Meanwhile, supportive uppers and stable soles help keep feet locked in through fast footwork. Some designs use knitted uppers with built-in flex, giving growing feet room to move naturally and still feel held in place.
Everyday style with a sporty DNA
Our junior trainers are designed to work hard—and look effortless while doing it. Lifestyle favourites bring the same sports heritage into everyday wear, with clean shapes that pair easily with uniforms, tracksuits and weekend layers. Classics like low-cut shoes feel light and flexible, while chunkier soles bring extra cushioning and a confident stance. Details like off-centre lacing, wraparound support and dynamic fit collars help create a secure feel, letting them move from lessons to practice without needing a change of footwear.
Materials made for movement
Our footwear is built around innovation that helps kids stay focused on what they love doing. Flyknit uppers are light and breathable, helping reduce bulk while encouraging natural movement. Flyleather uses quality fibres with long-lasting properties that feel smooth and supportive. Meanwhile, our Air units are engineered for impact protection, and the foam cushioning gives soft comfort for everyday steps. Discover durable rubber outsoles help extend wear, giving teen trainers the grip and resilience needed for busy routines, outdoor activities and regular training.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.