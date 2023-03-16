Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Older Kids Running Shoes

      LifestyleJordanFootballRunningBasketball
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Pavement
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Pavement Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Pavement
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Run Flow
      Nike Run Flow Older Kids' Running Shoes
      Nike Run Flow
      Older Kids' Running Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Revolution 5
      Nike Revolution 5 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Revolution 5
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Run Flow JP
      Nike Run Flow JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Running Shoes
      Nike Run Flow JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Running Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes