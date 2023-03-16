Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Air Winterized
      Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air Winterized
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €84.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      €49.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Trousers
      €37.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      €49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      €54.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit