      Men's joggers: comfortably covered

      When you want to focus on your goals, you need training gear you can rely on. Nike's joggers for men deliver everything you need on the field, track and everywhere in between. With stretchy fabrics that keep you warm and dry, our men's sweatpants tick all the boxes.

      Stay secure and focused

      Having a secure fit is essential when you want to smash your goals. That's why Nike men's sweatpants with elastic waistbands are so reliable. Drawcords let you make adjustments, so you can decide just how snug you want them. Add to this the ribbed cuffs at the bottom and these joggers will stay in place through any run, jump or lunge. But our joggers aren't just made for high-energy sports. Nike sweatpants will also keep you covered as you flow through yoga poses. Go for tapered designs when you're hitting the mat – they have less material around the lower legs, so you can concentrate on your alignment.

      Keep out the chill in men's fleece joggers

      Don't let the weather stop you from training outside. Nike Tech Fleece delivers intense warmth, without weight or bulk. This tri-layer fabric consists of plush foam between layers of cotton jersey, and the result is super soft. And for the coldest days, men's joggers with Nike Therma fabric trap vital body heat and keep out the chill.

      Storage on the go

      Easy-access pockets aren't just for warming your hands – they also make it simple to store your stuff. Drop your keys or cards into the useful side pockets, so they're close by at all times. And to keep your essentials safe when you're on the move, opt for joggers for men with zipped pockets or an internal media pouch for your phone. If you need even more storage, choose our cargo-style sweatpants.

      Keep cool during intense workouts

      Comfort is a must when training. And when you're pushing hard, our Dri-FIT technology stops you from being distracted by irritations like sweat and overheating. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin. The result? Moisture evaporates quickly, so you stay dry and cool, with your head in the game.

      Move without restriction

      Whether you're hitting the gym or the yoga studio, our men's sports joggers allow for total ease of movement. With our high-stretch yarns, you'll get an unrestricted feel that lets you stretch in any direction. For complete freedom, choose joggers with a roomy gusset.

      High-tech features, all-day style

      Our men's joggers and sweatpants blend technology, Nike heritage and style. Try our standard fit for a versatile shape that looks good at training sessions and at home. Sweatpants that are loose in the thigh are great for relaxing, but they also allow for sharp changes of direction. Our innovative features mean you can wear our men's joggers almost anywhere. Take our football pants – with press studs and zips at the side, you can get changed without even taking your boots off. That's versatility.