Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Loose Shorts

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands' Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      Team 13 Standard Issue
      Team 13 Standard Issue Women's Nike WNBA Shorts
      Team 13 Standard Issue
      Women's Nike WNBA Shorts
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass' Men's Cargo Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Men's Cargo Shorts
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands' Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Women's Shorts
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Baller Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's Baller Shorts
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Trail Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Trail Shorts
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      €29.99