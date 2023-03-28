Inter Milan home kits 2022/23: get your head in the game
Take style cues from your favourite players—whether you're on the pitch or kicking back—with our collection of Inter Milan home kits. We've got the latest strips for men, women and kids, so the whole family can wear their team colours with pride come match day.
Make a statement in the stands with our Inter Milan home shirts. They're made with recycled materials and Dri-FIT technology to wick away sweat, keeping you cool in those nail-biting moments. Matching jackets deliver seriously cool style points thanks to bold stripes and reimagined logos.
Show your support from head to toe by pairing your shirt with the coordinating stadium football shorts. Complete with an elasticated waistband for comfort—they're made from the same lightweight material as the rest of the strip to ensure ultimate breathability. Taking mini football fans to their first game? Kit them out in the whole Inter home kit, complete with Swoosh-emblazoned socks.
Inter Milan 2022/2023 Home Kit
Release date: 12/07/22
Colour: Blue & black