Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Chelsea Home Kits & Shirts 2022/2023

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (1)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Home
      Colour 
      (0)
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
      Chelsea F.C.
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
      €84.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Over-the-Calf Football Socks
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Over-the-Calf Football Socks
      €17.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Football Jacket
      €69.99

      Chelsea home kits 2022/2023: peak performance on the pitch

      Nike’s Chelsea F.C. home kits are designed with distinctive details in the club’s bold shade of blue. To rep your favourite team, just pull on a Chelsea home shirt and head to the stands or the pitch. On the chest, you’ll find the iconic ceremonial lion crest opposite the Nike Swoosh.

      Hit the field with confidence in our innovative sweat-wicking gear. It's designed to help you stay cool and dry throughout the match, so you can focus on stepping up your game. And that’s not all: we’re proud that our new Chelsea home kit is also part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative. Our lightweight shirts and shorts in the Chelsea home kit are made from recycled polyester fibres—great for both the planet and the football pitch.

      When you’re stepping onto the field, you need the right support—that’s where our Chelsea F.C. football socks come into play. With strategically placed cushioning on the soles, they offer all-day comfort.

      Chelsea 2022/2023 Home Kit
      Release date: 07/07/2022
      Colour: Blue