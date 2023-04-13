Girls' black leggings: put performance first
What's the difference between how we make our black leggings for girls and sportswear for pros? Simply the size. Whether they're a seasoned competitor or taking their first steps on the track, our girls' black sports leggings equip them with the same technology as the professionals.
We're talking smart Dri-FIT fabric to wick sweat away from skin and keep girls cool and comfortable. Plus, super-stretchy material that responds to their every move to offer exceptional flexibility. Our range features a variety of high- and mid-rise waists, so it's easy for them to find their perfect fit.
Look out for branded waistbands bringing a bold pop to some pairs, as well as our iconic Swoosh. On chilly days, opt for a pair of full-length girls' black leggings to lock in heat. In warmer weather, swap them out for shorts for maximum breathability. When she's looking for inner peace, our black yoga leggings follow her body's natural lines so she can stretch with ease.