Air Max Muse trainers & shoes: power your stride
Test your limits and smash through your goals in a pair of Air Max Muse trainers. Our journey began with groundbreaking running trainers—so it's no surprise that cutting-edge footwear is in our DNA. Flexible uppers promote a natural range of movement in your foot. Meanwhile, underneath, grippy outsoles give you control and confidence on your chosen surface. This is all topped off with our sleek, futuristic design, so you look your best as you train.
Our acclaimed Max Air cushioning is at the heart of the Air Max Muse design. Pressurised pockets in the sole soak up the energy of each stride, leap, and landing. Then, they snap back into place for a springy, propulsive feel. That helps you stay energised as you tackle your next challenge. Because this cushioning is based on air, your footwear feels light and comfortable. Add in our plush foam cushioning for extra support, and you're ready to go.
Because pushing yourself means working up a sweat, our Air Max Muse shoes have strategically placed mesh in the uppers. This breathable fabric promotes airflow, keeping your feet cool and allowing you to shed excess heat quickly. You'll also find slick leather trims for a premium look with added durability.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Air Max Muse footwear with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.