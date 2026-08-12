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Air Max Plus

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Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Baby/Toddler Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Nike Air Max Plus By You Custom Shoes
Customise
+8
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off

Air Max Plus TN trainers and shoes: step into the future

With an unmistakable silhouette and a futuristic textured upper, our Air Max TN shoes breathe fresh life into the late '90s footwear phenomenon. First designed for performance running, the visible Max Air units in the sole deliver soft cushioning for effortless push-offs and landings. Whether you're clocking up the miles or running daily errands, Nike Air Max Plus shoes provide reliable comfort and stability with every step. A wide range of colours means you can find a pair to match your unique style, from neutral tones to bold and vibrant hues.


Comfort without compromise


Athletes deserve consistent comfort with every stride. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel. The design has come a long way, but we've never compromised on the comfort the distinctive Air Sole gives you as you run. An innovative Max Air unit in the heel and forefoot of our Nike Air Max TN shoes creates a cloud-like bounce, whether you're running, jumping or walking. The impressive cushioning system targets specific parts of the foot, so you can enjoy reliable stability every time.


Keep your cool


Ready to push your limits? Go for Nike Air Max Plus trainers that keep you cool. Strategically placed mesh provides targeted ventilation in the areas you need it most. This gives you an airy feel, no matter how hard you're pushing. Plus, our fabrics are soft and flexible for a comfortable fit. Look out for supportive midfoot arch bands that enable you to level up your performance. Elsewhere, grooves in the outsole add flexibility, making each step feel natural.


Traction you can trust


Whether you're running off track or strolling through city streets, our Air Max Plus trainers provide the grip you need to feel secure. Twist and turn with confidence, thanks to full-length rubber soles. Tread patterns ensure reliable traction, so you can walk, run, jump and squat with confidence. Meanwhile, plastic toe tips add structure and protection to the design. The rest of the shoe is super-lightweight, so nothing can hold you back.


Durable designs


Nike Air Max TN trainers combine synthetic and textile materials for soft-touch comfort and a sleek appearance. Keep an eye out for pairs with distinctive wavy lines that form the iconic plastic cage—they're inspired by palm trees and the ocean. Meanwhile, the supportive arch of the shoes draws inspiration from a whale's tail and gives these shoes their instantly recognisable look. Elsewhere, low, padded collars create a sleek and streamlined appearance—and feel comfortable and relaxed for all-day wear.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max Plus designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.