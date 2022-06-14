What’s the Difference Between Running and Jogging?

For many people, jogging is simply a slower version of running. Many experts say that an average jogging pace ranges between 4 to 6 miles per hour (mph), while running is defined by a pace that exceeds 6 mph, or faster than a 10-minute mile. Though bear in mind that the difference between jogging and running varies by individual.

You may even switch between jogging and running paces during the same workout. This is especially the case if you're engaging in speed intervals or a Tempo Run, which often require warm-ups and recovery jogs between sets. As Nike Running Global Head Coach, Chris Bennett, advises in several of his Audio-Guided Runs on the Nike Run Club App, it's imperative that you take your warm-up seriously.

"So if you are pushing, if you are straining, if you are running hard right now, stop! Pushing, straining, running hard on a warm-up—all of those things hinder you, they don't help you", he says.

