How Does Exercise Reduce Stress?

A good workout can transform you. A tough day at work, an argument with a friend, a chaotic schedule—any of these difficulties can leave you feeling stressed, overwhelmed and in need of anxiety relief. One stress-management technique to keep in your arsenal is physical activity. Here, we'll explore how exercise reduces stress.

Quick Answer: exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle and there is a crucial connection between mental and physical health.

Our brains respond to exercise in a profound and positive way. Physical activity rewires our brain at a biochemical level, helping us handle stress more effectively. That's why many scientists and healthcare professionals recommend exercise as a tool to combat chronic stress. Much like you would use medication, regular exercise is as much a treatment as it is a fun hobby.

At a Glance:

-Exercise can reduce stress hormones and boost your mood with the release of endorphins, serotonin and more.

-The best modalities: aerobic, strength and mobility exercises can all offer benefits, so the ideal programme is one that you enjoy and can commit to.

-The time commitment: aim for 30 minutes a day, three to five days a week.

-How quickly you can feel the benefits: consistency is key and it may take a few weeks to feel the effects.

-Exercise isn't one size fits all and it's important to start slowly and carefully when finding a form that fits your needs.



Humans are designed to move. But according to the CDC, in 2020, only 24.2% of adults met the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for both aerobic and strength activities, which could contribute to increased stress levels. A majority of Americans lead a relatively sedentary lifestyle, with so many spending a good portion of their day sitting, driving or working a desk job. According to the American Institute of Stress, 77% of people experience levels of stress so intensely that it affects their physical health.



Not getting enough physical activity isn't the sole cause of stress, of course, though exercise does have a powerful effect on your brain.