Does HIIT Really Work? The Benefits of HIIT Workouts

Despite being far from new or cutting-edge, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is super popular—and for good reason: it's efficient, accessible and research shows people tend to find it more engaging than other forms of exercise—especially steady-state cardio. (Think biking at a continuous speed.)

The training protocol involves bouts of high-intensity efforts (like sprints), followed by short periods of active recovery (like a walk or marching in place) that allow your heart rate to come back down before it spikes again. Blocks of work and recovery are often repeated several times, with some folks opting to stick to just two exercises for their entire workout and others choosing to mix it up with a variety of movements.

Related: What is a HIIT Workout, anyway?

You may have seen HIIT workout classes at your local gym and understand the gist of what it involves, and you may have some questions—chief among them: is HIIT even worth your time?

Here, we dig into the pros and cons of HIIT workouts, break down who they can benefit and show you how to put a HIIT workout together if you decide you'd like to give it a go.