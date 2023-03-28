Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Pockets
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Woven Team Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Team Training Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Nike Axis Performance System Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Tights
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Tights
      €109.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential Women's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €74.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      €94.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tights
      €39.99