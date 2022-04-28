3 Easy Ways to Create Your Own HIIT Workouts

Creating your own HIIT workout is simple. It's actually doing it that requires discipline and focus, according to Thomas Roe, ACE-certified CPT, and a trainer at Local Moves Studio in San Antonio, which focuses on HIIT workouts. One method that works well is to load up the workout with all your favourite exercises, he suggests.

For example, he says he loves skipping, so he'll skip for three minutes and then either rest or perform a lower intensity, low-impact exercise like push-ups or plank. On some days, he repeats this sequence for half an hour. Having the main exercise be skipping allows him to pepper in different options during that non-skipping time, which is what keeps it fresh for him.

The intensity of the workout makes it very efficient, he says, so if you're only getting 20 or 30 minutes, it feels like you made great use of the time.

Other popular HIIT exercise options include:

Burpees

Jump squats

Medicine ball slams

Box jumps

Star jumps

High knees

Bear in mind, too, that although all of those options are high-impact, you can also choose low-impact exercises as well, especially if you've been advised by your doctor—remember, check with your physician before embarking on any exercise programme—to limit impact. These are some low-impact options:

Mountain climbers

Squats

Kettlebell swings

Push-ups

Alternating lunges

Plank shoulder taps

Consider doing an easy run-through when you're putting a workout together so you'll understand what's needed for transitions, suggests Aaron Leventhal, CSCS, owner of Fit Studios in Minneapolis. For example, going from plank jacks to mountain climbers is fairly easy, but trying to switch from medicine ball slams to kettlebell swings requires an equipment change, so if you don't have it all laid out in advance, you may eat up your rest time grabbing what you need.

"The old saying is that the best training for you is the one you'll actually do", says Leventhal. "With interval training, that means finding the best blend of exercises and the work-and-rest-time combination that makes you feel challenged, but doesn't leave you dreading the next workout. Or putting off the workout completely".

