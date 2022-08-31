Con le sue linee casual, il leggendario look da pista e, ovviamente, l'ammortizzazione Air visibile, Nike Air Max SC è la finitura perfetta per qualsiasi outfit. Il variegato mix di materiali aggiunge profondità e rende la scarpa resistente e leggera per l'uso quotidiano.
AmandaC - 31 ago 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 ago 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 lug 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.