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Scarpa Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim" – Uomo - Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim"

Scarpa – Uomo

119,99 €
Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
Antracite/Medium Ash/Argento metallizzato/Antracite
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Confortevole, resistente e intramontabile: non per niente, è la numero 1. La classica fattura anni Ottanta si unisce alla tela resistente e ai dettagli d'impatto per uno stile che lascia il segno in campo e fuori.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
  • Stile: IR0951-400

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim"

119,99 €

Confortevole, resistente e intramontabile: non per niente, è la numero 1. La classica fattura anni Ottanta si unisce alla tela resistente e ai dettagli d'impatto per uno stile che lascia il segno in campo e fuori.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle con punta traforata è traspirante e confortevole.
  • Ammortizzazione Nike Air per comfort e leggerezza per tutto il giorno.
  • Il battistrada in gomma presenta i classici punti di torsione da basket per offrire resistenza e trazione.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
  • Stile: IR0951-400

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (14)

4.6 stelle

  • Very happy with purchase

    JenniferC791356214

    My son loved them. He wore them for the first day of school.

  • Fresh AF1 reconnection

    Kevin2994d19613b3435cb142914737ff054f

    I haven’t owned a pair of AF1 since I was a Freshman in high school. After spending weeks looking at this color way I decided to buy it. I am very glad I did the design, the fit, and the look all grabbed my attention to that nostalgic feeling of my first ever pair of AF1.

  • RobinB57498469

    Fashionable shoe matches the school uniform perfectly.

Scarpa Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim" – Uomo

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim"

119,99 €

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