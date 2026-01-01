Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Aperto • Chiude alle 20:00

Almosenberg Unit 78-81

Wertheim Village

WERTHEIM, Baden-Wurttemberg, 97877, DE

+49 934 2966 4993

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Orari del negozio

lun - sab: 10:00 - 20:00
dom: Chiuso

Servizi

  • Gift card Nike

    Gift card Nike

    Questo negozio accetta gift card acquistate in altri Nike Store e su Nike.com nella valuta locale.

  • Resi Nike.com e Nike App

    Resi Nike.com e Nike App

    Questo negozio accetta resi per ordini eseguiti su Nike.com o Nike App.

  • Clicca e ritira

    Clicca e ritira

    Gli acquisti fatti su nike.com possono essere ritirati in questo negozio.

  • Nike Recycling & Donation

    Nike Recycling & Donation

    Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.

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