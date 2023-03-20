Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      ₪149.90
      Nike Therma-FIT Strike Winter Warrior
      Nike Therma-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Men's Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Strike Winter Warrior
      Men's Football Pants
      ₪299.90
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Woven Trousers
      ₪399.90
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪279.90
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Nike Club Fleece+ Men's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Men's Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      ₪269.90
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪269.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      ₪199.90
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪369.90
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      ₪139.90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      ₪259.90
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      ₪199.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      ₪79.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      ₪139.90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      ₪144.90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪279.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      ₪219.90
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      ₪179.90
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.