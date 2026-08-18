At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪449.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪449.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
₪99.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Training Top
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Training Top
₪99.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
₪429.90
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
₪129.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
₪679.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₪189.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
₪149.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
₪179.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
₪189.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
₪99.90
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
₪449.90
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
₪179.90
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Men's T-Shirt
₪189.90
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₪179.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
₪189.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
₪94.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
₪159.90
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
₪199.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
₪179.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
₪199.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Running Top
₪189.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪189.90
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪169.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
₪169.90
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
₪279.90
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
₪119.90
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
₪129.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
₪149.90
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
₪329.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪99.90
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
₪249.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
₪189.90
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪149.90
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
₪679.90
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Men's Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Men's Kobe Football Woven Jacket
₪399.90
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
₪219.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
₪279.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪169.90
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪349.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
₪199.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Running Top
₪189.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪189.90
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪169.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
₪169.90
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
₪279.90
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
₪119.90
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
₪129.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
₪149.90
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
₪329.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪99.90
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
₪249.90
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
₪189.90
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪149.90
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
₪679.90
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Men's Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Men's Kobe Football Woven Jacket
₪399.90
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
₪219.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
₪279.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪169.90
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪349.90
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At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.