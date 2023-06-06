Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      ₪114.90
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Running Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Running Shorts with Pockets
      ₪179.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      ₪149.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Jordan Sport Tunnel
      Jordan Sport Tunnel Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Tunnel
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      ₪229.90
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      ₪74.90
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      ₪199.90
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Cropped Printed Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Cropped Printed Tank Top
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Women's T-Shirt
      ₪169.90
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪239.90
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Training Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Cropped Training Tank Top
      ₪179.90
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      ₪79.90
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Printed Crop Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Printed Crop Tank
      ₪159.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      ₪139.90
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪369.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      ₪179.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      ₪179.90
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.