      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      ₪114.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      ₪399.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      ₪299.90
      LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      ₪399.90
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Poolside Shorts
      ₪219.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      ₪199.90
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milan Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      ₪399.90
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG
      Men's T-Shirt
      ₪179.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Tank
      ₪139.90
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      ₪299.90
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      ₪239.90
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa
      Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
      ₪369.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      ₪124.90
      VfL Wolfsburg 2022/23 Stadium Home
      VfL Wolfsburg 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      ₪74.90
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      ₪139.90
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Printed Shorts
      ₪249.90
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      ₪139.90
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.