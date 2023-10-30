Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      ₪99.90
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      ₪189.90
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      ₪189.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      ₪279.90
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Nike Forward Trousers Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
      ₪469.90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪369.90
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪369.90
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      ₪319.90
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      ₪209.90
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      ₪359.90
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      ₪139.90
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      ₪229.90
      Nike Calm
      Nike Calm Women's Mules
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Calm
      Women's Mules
      ₪259.90
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪369.90
      Giannis
      Giannis Men's Velour Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis
      Men's Velour Trousers
      ₪349.90
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Peak
      Beanie
      ₪129.90
      Nike V2K Run
      Nike V2K Run Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike V2K Run
      Women's Shoes
      ₪449.90
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      ₪289.90
      Jordan Apex
      Jordan Apex Winter Bucket Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Apex
      Winter Bucket Hat
      ₪139.90
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      ₪319.90
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      ₪99.90
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Open-Hem Quilted Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Open-Hem Quilted Trousers
      ₪429.90

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.