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Nike Black Friday Gym Clothing 2026

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Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
28% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
15% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
15% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
26% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
26% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
28% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
27% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
21% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
27% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
28% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
28% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
28% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
27% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
30% off
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
26% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
29% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
26% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
27% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
15% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
28% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
28% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
27% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
30% off
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
26% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
17% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
29% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
26% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
27% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
15% off

Nike Black Friday gym wear 2026: the power to perform

Elevate your performance with our selection of on-sale Nike Black Friday gym clothes. Whether you're warming up, testing your limits or cooling down, the right clothing helps you train at your peak. Expect practical fits that give you the freedom to move, with ultra-stretchy fabrics for extra comfort. Bringing the heat? Our gym wear is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, so you can stay fresh while working up a sweat. And on chilly mornings, lightweight jackets, fleecy joggers and thermal base layers ensure you stay warm and cosy.


Elevate your performance


Breathability is key to all-day comfort. That's why you'll find Nike Black Friday gym wear with ventilation panels that improve airflow. Underarm gussets on our cropped and relaxed-fit tank tops allow you to move freely. Shopping for gym clothes that provide extra support? Compression-fit underwear and base layers hug your body for a supportive feel. Look out for two-in-one shorts with brief liners for comfortable coverage. We also have sports bras in a choice of support levels, from gentle to high support. Our styles are made from adaptive materials that quickly recover their shape. This means you stay snug from start to finish.


Stay focused


Training hard means working up a sweat. Look out for Nike Black Friday gym clothes featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This wicks moisture away from your skin so it can evaporate faster, helping you to stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, thoughtful details like fewer seams reduce chafing and irritation. Wide, stretchy waistbands on our leggings—and underbands on our sports bras and crop tops—are designed for a snug fit without pinching or binding.


Stash your essentials


Whether you're hitting the streets or the court, you need a place to keep your phone, keys and earbuds while you train. We've got you. Keep an eye out for joggers, running shorts and workout tights with plenty of pockets. You'll find comfortable leggings in our Nike Black Friday gym clothing collection, featuring drop-in and zipped side pockets, along with plenty of pieces that include extra hidden pockets sewn into the back of the waistband. Choose jogging trousers with ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts, and internal drawcords to fine-tune your fit.


Iconic style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. That's why our Nike Black Friday gym apparel comes in a variety of styles and colours. Keep it simple with classic black and white designs, or boost your confidence with bold block colours, fun prints and zesty brights. Look out for gym wear featuring Nike Stealth Evaporation technology, which conceals moisture to help you stay looking fresh. Whatever options you go for, expect smooth fabrics and full coverage so you can work out with confidence.