Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

(612)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
₪229.90
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
₪329.90
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
₪249.90
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₪94.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
₪94.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
₪169.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₪94.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₪74.90
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
₪159.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
₪159.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
₪119.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
₪129.90
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
₪399.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
₪129.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tank Top
₪84.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
₪159.90
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪99.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪99.90
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
₪129.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
₪149.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
₪99.90
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
₪279.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
₪299.90
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
₪189.90
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪189.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
₪94.90
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
₪369.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
₪159.90
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
₪369.90
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪189.90
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪99.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪99.90
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
₪129.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
₪149.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
₪99.90
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
₪279.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
₪299.90
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
₪189.90
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪189.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
₪94.90
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
₪369.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
₪159.90
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
₪369.90
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪189.90

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.