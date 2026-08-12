Hoodies for teens: cosy, comfortable and iconic
Whether they’re heading to school or hanging out with friends, you can keep them feeling their best with our hoodies for teens. Expect roomy shapes made for easy layering and soft fabric that supports their every move. A wide range of colours and prints means they can pick something to suit their unique style—and the iconic Nike Swoosh adds a premium pop to many of our designs. Look out for options with drawstring ties at the hood, so young athletes can adjust them to get their perfect fit.
When cold weather strikes, make sure they stay cosy with teen hoodies featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to trap their natural body heat between the fibres, so they get an extra layer of warmth without excess weight. Our materials are both soft and flexible, so future sports stars can move in all directions—and feel great doing it.
In changing conditions, tops with a zip-up fastening make it easy to layer up or let extra heat out. Plus, practical pockets are ideal for keeping essentials close as well as warming hands up during cold snaps. When it’s time to train, ultra-lightweight options are perfect for keeping teens warm, without getting in the way of their game.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sweatshirts for teens with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.