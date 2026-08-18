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Older Kids Shorts

(115)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
₪94.90
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
₪219.90
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
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Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+3
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪99.90
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
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Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
₪159.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪149.90
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪119.90
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
₪169.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪84.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
₪119.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
₪84.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪139.90
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪129.90
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪159.90
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
₪129.90
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
₪199.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
₪169.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪84.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
₪119.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
₪84.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪139.90
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
₪149.90
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₪129.90
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪159.90
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
₪129.90
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
₪199.90