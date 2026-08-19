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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

(643)
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
27% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Nike Sportswear 'R9' Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
15% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
15% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
26% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
15% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
27% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
NBA Essential
Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
26% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
28% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
28% off
LeBron 'Old Glory'
LeBron 'Old Glory' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Old Glory'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
27% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
28% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
29% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
15% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
26% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
27% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
26% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
26% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
26% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
26% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Shori Loose Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Shori Loose Trousers
28% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
29% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Oversized Reissue T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's Oversized Reissue T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
28% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
29% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
15% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
26% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
27% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
26% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
26% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
26% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
26% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
26% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Shori Loose Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Shori Loose Trousers
28% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
29% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Oversized Reissue T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's Oversized Reissue T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
29% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.