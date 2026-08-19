Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit 2026
Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout, our layers add vital insulation for peak performance. Warm muscles not only recover faster post-workout, but are also less likely to get injured during your session—so a cosy training top is essential for keeping you at the top of your game. Zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered. Dropped shoulders and relaxed fits give you a laid-back vibe, while slim-fit training tops help you to stay aerodynamic as you fly across the pitch.
Smart fabrics that make a difference
Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run—sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit materials give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. In the chilliest conditions, pick a jumper with our Therma-FIT technology. It works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres so you get effective insulation with a lightweight layer.
Made to go the distance
You'll find your favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday hoodies sale. Flat seams and super soft fabrics ensure our layers are kind to skin, even during extended wear—so you can reach for it time and again. Plus, our durable materials stand the test of time and are easy to wash, meaning it's easy to keep your pick looking fresh.
Stretchy materials for freedom
We make Nike Black Friday sweatshirts with plenty of flex, so they move with you in all directions. Elastic in the cuffs and hems mean they snap into place for a snug feel that keeps draughts out. Options with fleece-lined pockets are ideal for keeping hands cosy in chilly weather. Meanwhile, pockets with zip fastenings help you keep valuables close at hand.
Iconic style
You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels—and with deals on Nike Black Friday hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with the iconic Nike Swoosh. For a subtle look, we've got styles with tonal branding designed to complement every wardrobe. Like bold colour? No problem. You'll find bright hues and bold graphics guaranteed to turn heads on the gym floor. Look out for hoodies with matching tracksuit bottoms to bring a coordinated look to your day.