Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Nike Black Friday Hoodies & Sweatshirts 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      ₪259.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      ₪279.90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      ₪259.90
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      ₪299.90
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Nike Sportswear Air Women's 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Women's 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      ₪349.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      ₪329.90
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      ₪259.90
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Fleece Skate Hoodie
      Nike SB
      Fleece Skate Hoodie
      ₪349.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Dress
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Dress
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      ₪499.90
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Men's Nike NBA Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Team 31 Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      ₪369.90
      Atlanta Hawks
      Atlanta Hawks Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Atlanta Hawks
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      ₪259.90
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
      Nike SB
      Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
      ₪349.90
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      ₪279.90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      ₪499.90
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Graphic Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Graphic Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      ₪329.90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      ₪349.90
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      ₪299.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      ₪299.90

      Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit

      Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts offers. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout – our sweatshirts and hoodies add vital insulation for peak performance. Plus, zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered.

      Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run – sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit fabrics give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. Pick up your new favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday sweatshirt and hoodie promo.

      You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels. And with our Nike Black Friday deals on hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with bold Nike Swoosh. Or you can keep your look on the down low, with discreet badging on the chest and sleeves.