Nike Air Max 1 trainers: move with freedom
When we launched our Air Max 1 trainers in 1987, they were the first-ever shoes to feature an air unit visible from the outside. Since then, they've set the standard for supportive, comfortable footwear that lets you move confidently. When you feel the revolutionary cushioning for yourself, you'll understand why they're favourites.
Iconic design
In creating the Air Max 1, designer Tinker Hatfield produced one of our most iconic shoes. His inspiration came from an unlikely source—the Pompidou Centre in Paris, with its inside-out design. Hatfield wanted to make the groundbreaking technology of the Nike Air unit instantly visible in the shoe's shape. So, he started thinking about revealing the Nike Air unit on the outside of the shoe. Technological breakthroughs in Nike's Air lab meant he could cut away some of the midsole to expose the air unit. This unique feature is still the heart of the concept today.
Like walking on clouds
Spotting the air unit in Nike Air Max 1 shoes is easy. You can see it through the pill-shaped window at the side. It acts like a tiny trampoline—it springs back up when you step on it with your heel. Every step, whether strolling or sprinting, becomes more comfortable as the unit absorbs the shock of each impact. This protects your joints and muscles, so you can run further and play faster. We've combined it with lightweight foam midsoles to deliver extra cushioning.
Classic shape and firm grip
The air unit isn't the only technology that makes Air Max 1 trainers stand out. These shoes are packed with clever features designed to keep you moving. Think grippy rubber waffle outsoles for traction and stability. Plus, padded, low-cut collars that are sleek and comfortable. Looking for something to match your style? Dive into the latest designs. Find old-school styles, textured panels and contrasting print fabrics for a fresh vibe. No matter which pair you choose, the iconic Nike Swoosh is not to be missed.
Pairs for all ages
We believe innovative technology should be for everyone—including the youngest athletes. That's why Nike Air Max 1 trainers are available in junior sizes, from toddlers to teens. If you're shopping for younger kids, look out for styles with the Nike EasyOn system that makes putting on their shoes a breeze. Traditional laces create a classic look, and a hook-and-loop strap means fastening their shoes is speedy. They can play without distraction, too, thanks to flex grooves in the soles that let feet move naturally.
Towards a zero waste future
Helping the planet is a group effort. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Air Max 1 trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. This means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.