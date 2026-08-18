Nike Air Max 90 trainers: bounce with every step
Our Air Max 90 trainers step up to the mark with decades of history behind them. Loved by athletes ever since they hit the shelves in 1987, Nike Air Max trainers deliver exceptional support and superior comfort. With visible Air Max cushioning in the sole, you don't just feel the bounce—you can see it. Expect classic details and the latest technology from our range, giving you the power to move with ease.
Revolutionary cushioning
Check the sides of your Air Max 90 shoes, and you'll find a window into the technology that makes these trainers so comfortable. Here, we've added an air pocket to give you the feeling of walking on clouds. But the lightweight feel means your footwear won't hold you back. Combined with a springy foam midsole, the Nike Air Max 90 provides all-over cushioning that propels you forward with each step.
Durable uppers
We build our trainers to last. That's why the Air Max 90 is designed with durable materials, giving you the confidence to go further and smash your goals. We've got styles that mix leather, Ripstop fabric and rubber for a layered look that will stand the test of time. Training in warmer weather? Look out for options with holes at the toes—they increase airflow around your feet, giving you a breathable feel when the intensity rises. Meanwhile, classic lace fastenings let you adjust your trainers for the perfect fit and keep them secure.
Styles to suit every wardrobe
Next-generation Air Max 90s blend Nike DNA and retro designs with sleek silhouettes and modern colourways. Stitched overlays offer durability with the addition of classic '90s detailing for ultimate street style. Looking for comfort and convenience? Choose a Nike Air Max 90 shoe with a heel pull tab and open-hole tongue to make getting them on and off super-easy. Meanwhile, a soft, padded collar makes for a super comfortable ride so you can keep your eyes on the prize. And with sizes for all ages, everyone can come along for the adventure.
Ready for the elements
Don't let the weather interrupt your training with the versatile Air Max 90. Rubber waffle outsoles provide next-level traction and grip, so you can step, run and jump with speed and focus—even on slippery surfaces. Look out for styles with water-repellent uppers that help keep moisture out. Rain won't get in at the cuff either, thanks to snug cushioning around your ankles.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. To join our journey, choose trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.