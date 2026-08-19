  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Crops & Capris
    4. /
  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

(28)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
€109.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€89.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
€42.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
€119.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€99.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
€119.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
€99.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
€109.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€114.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€129.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€109.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
€69.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€64.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
€119.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
€94.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€129.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€144.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€129.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€119.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off