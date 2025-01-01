Nike Cyber Monday deals for women 2025: bring innovation to your workout
Whatever the challenge ahead, you can bring your A-game with sportswear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday edit. We create our clothing and footwear with innovative technology, so you can feel your best as you move. We're talking Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to wick sweat away from your skin so that you can stay cool and comfortable. Training in chilly conditions? Opt for apparel featuring Therma-FIT fabric. It uses your body's natural heat to keep you warm, without adding bulk. Combine this with flat seams and soft fabrics designed to prevent irritation, and it's no wonder our clothing is chosen by athletes around the world.
Bring a premium pop to your workout wardrobe when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday women's clothing. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh printed and embroidered on chests and hips—so you stand out from the crowd. A variety of colours and styles make it easy to choose something to suit you. Relaxed fits and boxy shapes give you freedom of movement, while compressive fabrics support muscles for faster recovery post-workout. Stretch in our fabrics allows you to move naturally. Look out for styles with four-way flex that's designed to move in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from that deep squat or long lunge.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.