    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
    4. /
  4. Caps

Women's Caps

Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€27.99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
€32.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
€29.99
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
€32.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
€139.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
€29.99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
€24.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
€32.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
+3
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
€27.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Unstructured Hat
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
€34.99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
€32.99
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
€37.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
€27.99
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
€29.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured JDI Cap
€27.99
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
€24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Metal Logo Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Metal Logo Cap
€27.99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
€29.99
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/2026 Nike Club Cap US CB L Urban
Paris Saint-Germain
2025/2026 Nike Club Cap US CB L Urban
€29.99

Caps for women: function meets style

What makes a Nike women's cap a workout essential? They combine practicality with a premium aesthetic. Designed to keep you dry in wet weather and protected in the sun, they can help keep you going in all conditions. From casual women's trucker caps to snapbacks with bold logos, we've got a style to suit every athlete. You'll find a range of bright colours and neutral tones—ideal for mixing and matching with your favourite sportswear. Plus, each cap is finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh—a mark of enduring quality.

When the temperature rises, innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology ensures you stay comfortable—whether you're hitting the running track or the mountains. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it evenly across the surface, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and dry. Meanwhile, Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and water-resistant fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

High-quality materials mean our ladies' caps are built to last. For everyday wear, our soft cotton options offer exceptional breathability. Air holes and mesh panels allow heat to escape when your workout heats up. For high-intensity activities, durable polyester blends are ideal—thanks to their lightweight feel. They're also easy to clean, so it's simple to keep your cap looking fresh for every wear. Wherever possible, we use sustainable materials to craft our caps for women. Think tough yarn spun from plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey.