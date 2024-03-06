The next leap in basketball innovation: Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

In step with Nike's culture of innovation, the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 debuted in the autumn of 2022, enabling basketball players to drive their game forwards with technically evolved footwear.

Designed with a new, advanced traction pattern to help players make sharp, quick cuts on the court, this shoe is a testament to Nike's pursuit of helping athletes perform at peak levels.

"Our world-class testing resources at the Nike Sport Research Lab give us the ability to discover new insights into the game and identify the smallest of nuances tied to athlete performance", says Ross Klein, senior creative director, Nike Performance Footwear.

"This helps us push footwear at Nike to always be greater than ever, whether that's in basketball or in any other sport. The G.T. Series is an invitation to dream and to push the boundaries of human potential", Klein says.