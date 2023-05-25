8 Cute Nike Summer Outfit Ideas

Think-ahead types probably already have cute summer outfit ideas in mind. Hi, hello—it's you. And, with bright and balmy days on the horizon, why not get in the spirit by mapping out some fresh looks that you can show off all season long?

The best summer outfits almost always centre around easy wardrobe staples. Think tank tops, tees, shorts, miniskirts and throw-on-and-go dresses. On the accessories front, white sneakers are a winner with literally everything, be they high tops or supportive training shoes. Likewise, for effortless slide sandals, sunglasses and hats—yes, sun protection.

(Related: The Best Bucket Hats From Nike)

Whatever your warm-weather favourites, blending in current trends is a fun way to revive them. This summer, that includes '90s- and noughties-inspired bodycon dresses, asymmetric silhouettes, squared necklines and ruched detailing. Inject summer's relaxed vibes by teaming up these pieces with sporty sandals and sneakers for a low-key offset.

Of course, preppy golf and tennis-core aesthetics are still major and prime for the heat. And, whether or not you play either sport is irrelevant—both aesthetics are legit for running errands and enjoying casual meet-ups. Then there's sport luxe, another prominent hybrid aesthetic that boils down to more elevated interpretations of athletic items with a relaxed feel. Feel free to pile on your favourite jewellery with these outfits.

Keep scrolling to discover eight cute summer outfits to take you through the sunny season in style.