Father's Day Gifts

Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€37.99
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
€109.99
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
€84.99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
€84.99
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
€159.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€24.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€24.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Bestseller
Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
€37.99
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
€29.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€42.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€32.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Lean Plus
Nike Lean Plus Armband
Just In
Nike Lean Plus
Armband
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€69.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€44.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€47.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.