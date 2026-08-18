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Nike Cyber Monday Trainers & Shoes 2026

Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.