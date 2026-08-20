Joggers and sweatpants for winter: easy styles for cold conditions
Your training plan doesn't stop when cold weather strikes. That's where our winter joggers come in. Whether you're competing outdoors or commuting to the gym, they'll keep you cosy through the chilly months. We craft them from innovative brushed fabric that traps natural body heat between the fibres, so you stay warm without bulk. Plus, the super-soft material and flat seams are kind to the skin, so you can focus on smashing your goals. Sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Look out for joggers for winter featuring our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—bringing a premium pop to your apparel.
From your warm-up to your cool-down and everything in between, our sweatpants for winter hit the target. For active days, pick a pair of winter sweatpants with tapered legs that give you the freedom to move naturally. When it's time to kick back, wide-leg options create a relaxed vibe. Roomy fits make it easy to layer them over tights in chillier weather. You'll also find handy pockets ideal for keeping essentials close to hand. We also make our joggers for cold weather with stretchy waistbands and drawcords, so you can fine-tune your perfect fit.
Sustainable materials are always in style. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.