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Blue Tank Tops & Sleeveless Shirts

(60)
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
€64.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
€42.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
€59.99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€69.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
€42.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€89.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€69.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€29.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
€79.99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
€39.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
€89.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
€37.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Sleeveless Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's Sleeveless Graphic T-Shirt
€39.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
€29.99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
€39.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€37.99
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€64.99
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Just In
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€89.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€39.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
€49.99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
€54.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€84.99
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€84.99
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€84.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€37.99
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€109.99
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
€39.99
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Greece Limited Road
Greece Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Greece Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€109.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
€42.99
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
France Limited Road
France Limited Road Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
France Limited Road
Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
€109.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
€79.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
€39.99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€64.99
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Just In
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€89.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€39.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
€49.99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
€54.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€84.99
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€84.99
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€84.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€37.99
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€109.99
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
€39.99
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Greece Limited Road
Greece Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Greece Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€109.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
€42.99
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
France Limited Road
France Limited Road Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
France Limited Road
Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
€109.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
€79.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
€39.99

Navy blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts: play it cool

When the heat is on, our blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts set you free to perform at your best. We make them in a choice of shades to suit your preferences. Choose a dark blue or navy blue tank top for a classic look. If you're looking for something fresh, go for a light blue tank top. Meanwhile, hues of royal and aquamarine are made to stand out. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your apparel its premium finishing touch.


Because pushing yourself to your limit means getting sweaty, we make our blue sleeveless tops with our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. It uses moisture-wicking fibres to actively draw perspiration away from your skin. Then it transports the dampness to the surface of your garment, so it can dry quickly. For next-level comfort in the toughest conditions, look for blue sleeveless shirts with our Dri-FIT ADV. It features advanced cooling and breathable zones in high-heat areas. That ensures you can shed excess heat more efficiently than ever, and stay laser-focused on smashing your goals.


We make our blue sleeveless tops in a choice of fits and silhouettes to suit your movement style. A blue sleeveless shirt in a slim-fitting cut helps you clearly see your form and line as you train. Keep an eye out for blue tank tops with built-in support and compression to hold everything securely in place. Prefer a looser shape? Oversized designs give a cling-free outline, while bonded seams provide a no-chafe feel against your skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue tank top with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.