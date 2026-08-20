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  3. Polos

Blue Polo Shirts & Tops

(32)
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Microprint Birds Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Microprint Birds Golf Polo
€69.99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
€39.99
Tottenham Hotspur 'The Nike Polo'
Tottenham Hotspur 'The Nike Polo' Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
Tottenham Hotspur 'The Nike Polo'
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
€74.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
€59.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
€119.99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Blade-Collar Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Blade-Collar Golf Polo
€49.99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Microprint Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Microprint Golf Polo
€99.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Polo
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Polo
€44.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
€74.99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
€99.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Polo
€69.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
€104.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Grass Print Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Grass Print Golf Polo
€69.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Knit Golf Polo
Jordan Sport
Men's Knit Golf Polo
€149.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Polo
€64.99
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
€74.99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
€74.99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Polo
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Polo
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
€69.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's NikeCourt Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's NikeCourt Polo
€64.99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
€109.99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Printed Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Printed Golf Polo
€54.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Tartan Camo Print Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Tartan Camo Print Golf Polo
€69.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
€69.99
England The Nike Polo
England The Nike Polo Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
England The Nike Polo
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
€74.99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Micro-Print Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Micro-Print Golf Polo
€54.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Polo
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Polo
€44.99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
€69.99
England The Nike Polo
England The Nike Polo Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
England The Nike Polo
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
€74.99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Micro-Print Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Micro-Print Golf Polo
€54.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Polo
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Polo
€44.99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off

Light and navy blue polo tops: keep your cool

When it's time to get active, our blue polo shirts are a smart choice. We make them in soft-collared designs with button-up plackets that add extra polish to your outfit. That makes them ideal for court sports, golf courses or tackling the day's adventures. Choose a short-sleeved design for a classic silhouette. If you need a little more warmth, our long-sleeved blue polo tops have you covered.


We know that honing your prowess means working up a sweat. That's why our range of blue polo tops includes pieces featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. Specially engineered fibres actively wick away moisture from your skin, then draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable properties in the material promote great airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat efficiently, setting you free to focus on your next goal. If you're training in sunny conditions, look for polo shirts that provide UVA and UVB protection for the areas covered by the garment.


We make our blue polo tops in a choice of hues to suit your vibe. A navy blue polo top is a classic option that keeps you looking sharp and polished. Meanwhile, a light blue polo top provides a fresh, modern aesthetic. In the mood to stand out? Shop our range of royal blue polo tops. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your clothing a premium finish.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue polo shirt with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.