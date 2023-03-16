Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        Gym Bags & Backpacks

        DuffelDrawstringTote
        Gender 
        (0)
        Men
        Women
        Kids 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Training & Gym
        Brand 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        €34.99
        Nike Sportswear Essentials
        Nike Sportswear Essentials Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Sportswear Essentials
        Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        €24.99
        Nike Hayward
        Nike Hayward Backpack (26L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Hayward
        Backpack (26L)
        €47.99
        Nike Hayward
        Nike Hayward Backpack (26L)
        Nike Hayward
        Backpack (26L)
        €47.99
        Nike Heritage
        Nike Heritage Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
        Nike Heritage
        Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
        €22.99
        Nike Utility
        Nike Utility Power Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
        Nike Utility
        Power Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
        €49.99
        Nike Gym Club
        Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag (24L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Gym Club
        Duffel Bag (24L)
        €39.99
        Nike Sportswear Essential
        Nike Sportswear Essential Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        Nike Sportswear Essential
        Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        €24.99
        Nike One Club
        Nike One Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One Club
        Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        €54.99
        Nike
        Nike Gym Tote (28L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike
        Gym Tote (28L)
        €39.99
        Nike Gym Club
        Nike Gym Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Gym Club
        Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        €34.99
        Nike Utility Speed
        Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
        Nike Utility Speed
        Backpack (27L)
        €59.99
        Nike One
        Nike One Women's Training Backpack (16L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One
        Women's Training Backpack (16L)
        €49.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Kids' Backpack (18L)
        €34.99
        Nike Utility Speed
        Nike Utility Speed Training Backpack (27L)
        Nike Utility Speed
        Training Backpack (27L)
        €59.99
        Nike One
        Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One
        Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
        €59.99
        Nike Classic
        Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
        Nike Classic
        Kids' Backpack (16L)
        €29.99
        Nike Utility Elite
        Nike Utility Elite Training Backpack (32L)
        Nike Utility Elite
        Training Backpack (32L)
        €84.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Printed Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Printed Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        €39.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        €39.99
        Nike Premium
        Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Premium
        Backpack (21L)
        €44.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
        €32.99
        Nike Heritage
        Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
        Nike Heritage
        Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
        €22.99
        Nike Heritage
        Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Heritage
        Cross-Body Bag (4L)
        €27.99

        Gym bags: pack for success

        Make sure your gear is ready to go, with Nike gym bags. Our training backpacks are designed with a busy schedule in mind, so you can stay organised from the office to the gym, and back again. Choose a backpack, duffel or tote – precision engineered with all the features you need. Expect drawstrings for quick closure, water-resistant finishes to keep your essentials dry, zipped pockets for safe storage, and adjustable straps so you're comfortable on the move. Discover innovative materials and designs, to help you tackle intense workouts – as well as life's adventures.

        Reliable storage, versatile protection

        Whether you're after a small gym bag to store trainers or a gym backpack for bigger equipment, we've got you covered. Nike gym bags fuse streetwear designs with functionality, so you'll power through your day in style. Choose tote bags with an expandable design for versatile storage options. There's space for everything a busy life throws at you, from laptops and phones to workout kit and water bottles. Or train smart with a gymsack, which features lightweight material with an open top, so you can pack your kit and go. Shoulder straps that double as a drawcord keep gym kit in place as you move.

        Organise your gear in a Nike gym bag

        Got a packed training schedule? Look for a Nike training bag that can help keep you organised. Spacious main compartments provide plenty of room for kit, while mesh sleeves hold smaller items in place. Duffel bags with shoe compartments help separate your footwear or dirty gear from other kit. Plus, small interior zipped pockets secure small items and valuables, so you can keep your mind on your goals. Phone compartments and zipped laptop sleeves mean your important electronics are always close to hand. Need to carry your shades and breakables? Go for gym bags with soft-lined pockets for ultimate protection.

        A gym bag that can work out with you

        If you're always on the move, you need a comfortable training bag that can keep up with your schedule. Our gym bags make carrying your essentials easy, so you can focus on the day ahead. Adjustable cushioned straps provide customised comfort and a precision fit, so bags feel lightweight and secure. Handles and shoulder straps give you versatile carrying options, whether you're commuting to work, or heading to the gym. Choose a classic hip pack for access to your accessories on the go. The adjustable strap and buckle create an easy on/off fit, while the durable design means it will stay in place through the toughest workouts.

        Work the outdoors

        Durable gym bags with a water-repellent finish keep things dry, so you can travel in all conditions. Easy-to-reach external pockets allow quick access to your essentials, for efficiency on the go. Plus, if you need to carry big items like yoga mats, bags with elastic bungees tighten to provide storage on the outside. Backpacks and small gym bags with quick-entry leash pulls make it easy to get to your things and achieve street-ready style.