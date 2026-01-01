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Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set - Turf Orange

Nike

Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set

€37.99

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Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.


  • Colour Shown: Turf Orange
  • Style: IW1782-838

Nike

€37.99

Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.

Product details

  • Tee: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Shorts: 100% polyester. Undershorts: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Turf Orange
  • Style: IW1782-838

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′10″ (116cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

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    Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set

    Nike

    €37.99

    Complete the look