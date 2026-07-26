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Highly Rated
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie - Mink Brown/Mink Brown

Recycled Materials

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie

30% off
Mink Brown/Mink Brown
Black/Black
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Tattoo/Tattoo
Mineral Slate/Black Spruce/Heather/Mineral Slate
Moon Particle/College Grey/Heather/Moon Particle
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Move through your workout and into your day in this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.


  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Mink Brown
  • Style: II1304-214

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% off

Move through your workout and into your day in this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The front pouch pocket contains a smaller media pocket for added storage.
  • Embroidered underarm eyelets add ventilation to help you stay cool.
  • Modified raglan-style sleeves allow for a full range of motion.
  • Low-profile seams add softness.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Hood lining: 75% polyester / 13% cotton / 12% rayon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Mink Brown
  • Style: II1304-214

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (43)

4.8 stars

  • Great colour

    Shaun

    Well made. Great colour and good fit.

  • Nike primary knit hoodie

    Lady D

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased this Nike primary knit hoodie to match some Nike pants that I had purchased previously. The hoodie matched perfectly. I will have another great outfit to wear when the weather gets cooler.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • So soft and airy

    Ak1980

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the air holes on the side and the fabric is so soft and comfy

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% off

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