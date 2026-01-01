Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts

Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE

€49.99

For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, these replica shorts let you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear more than just the shorts.

Modelled after the pros

Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.

Stay dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.