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Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
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Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
- Style: IO5902-451
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
30% off
Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.
Product details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
- Style: IO5902-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
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Erling Haaland Club Fleece
30% off