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England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers - Work Blue/White

England Tech Fleece

Men's Nike Football Joggers

€114.99
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB6412-486

England Tech Fleece

€114.99

Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.

Product Details

  • Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester Pocket bag knuckle side: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB6412-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers

England Tech Fleece

€114.99

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