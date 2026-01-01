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Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€79.99
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Made from smooth knit fabric and infused with sweat-wicking technology, this classic England tracksuit helps you stay comfortable while you play the day away.
- Colour Shown: White/Speed Red/Work Blue/Obsidian
- Style: IH1896-100
England
€79.99
Made from smooth knit fabric and infused with sweat-wicking technology, this classic England tracksuit helps you stay comfortable while you play the day away.
Product Details
- Elastic cuffs and hem on the jacket
- Side pockets
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Speed Red/Work Blue/Obsidian
- Style: IH1896-100
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England
€79.99