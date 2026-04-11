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England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

€69.99
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410

England Club

€69.99

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • FBECKS

    Πάρα πολύ ωραίο κρίμα που δεν πρόλαβα να πάρω και της Ολλανδίας

  • Lovely Bubbly

    Armadeus

    Lovely bubbly. Mid weight - runs slightly large/roomier than some hoodies. Great graphics etc. I normally wear a M, but I chose to order up a size on this occasion. Thumbs up on this end.

England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

England Club

€69.99

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